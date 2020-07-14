Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:ASL) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 884 ($10.88) and last traded at GBX 889 ($10.94), approximately 156,099 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 158,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 890 ($10.95).

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.50 million and a P/E ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 941.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,085.19.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

