ACell Prices IPO at $14.00-$16.00 Per Share (ACLL)

ACell (ACLL) is planning to raise $75 million in an IPO on Friday, July 17th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 5,000,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, ACell generated $100.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $1.3 million. ACell has a market cap of $344.6 million.

UBS Investment Bank, Barclays and RBC Capital Markets acted as the underwriters for the IPO and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey was co-manager.

ACell provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and sale of products primarily used in acute care settings as part of the treatment and management of moderate to severe wounds and reinforcement of soft tissue surgical defects. Our products utilize our proprietary porcine urinary bladder matrix platform technology, which is designed to enhance the body’s ability to restore natural tissue and minimize scarring in the management of traumatic, surgical and chronic wounds, burns, hernias and other conditions requiring the reinforcement of soft tissue. “.

ACell was founded in 1999 and has 400 employees. The company is located at 6640 Eli Whitney Drive Columbia, MD 21046, US and can be reached via phone at (800) 826-2926 or on the web at http://www.acell.com.

