Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €12.50 ($14.04) and last traded at €12.50 ($14.04), approximately 19,706 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.60 ($14.16).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.90 ($18.99) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adler Real Estate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.07 ($19.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.06. The firm has a market cap of $882.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65.

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

