American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Trading 0.4% Higher

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75, 1,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 11,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

The company has a market cap of $179.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank provides various banking and financial services to wholesalers, manufacturers, businesses, professionals, and non-profits in California. Its deposit products include checking, money market, savings, business demand deposit, business money market, special deposit, zero balance, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

