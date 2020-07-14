Amplitech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Amplitech Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AMPG) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, 678,747 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 353% from the average session volume of 149,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Amplitech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, AmpliTech, Inc, designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component based amplifiers. The company's products consist of radio frequency amplifiers and related subsystems, including low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems, such as Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; medium power amplifiers to provide increased output power and gain in transceiver chains; oscillators comprising phase locked oscillators and dielectric resonator oscillators for transceiver applications; and filters that discriminate or block out frequencies in communication systems.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.