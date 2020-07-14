Aphria (TSE:APHA) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of Aphria Inc (TSE:APHA) rose 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.75 and last traded at C$6.35, approximately 6,023,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,504,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APHA shares. Pi Financial set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aphria from C$4.50 to C$5.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aphria from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aphria from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.73.

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

