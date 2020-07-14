Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading 7.7% Higher

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp (CVE:LIT)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 65,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 120% from the average session volume of 29,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile (CVE:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. The company holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Arizaro lithium brine project located on the Arizaro Salar in the Province of Salta, Argentina.

