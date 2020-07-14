Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Shares Up 5.6%

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.38 ($0.03), 214,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,490,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.70.

Ascent Resources Company Profile (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia. It principally holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project, which covers an area of 98 square kilometers located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

