ATC Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $368.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $368.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00472153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000469 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003253 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,206,903 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

