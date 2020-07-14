Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK) fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02), 150,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 247% from the average session volume of 43,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of $3.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.01.

Aukett Swanke Company Profile (LON:AUK)

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Continental Europe. The company's services comprise architecture; interior design; master planning; engineering; and design for sustainability projects, heritage buildings, and adaptive reuse projects, as well as workplace strategy projects.

