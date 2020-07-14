Autris (OTCMKTS:AUTR) Shares Up 257.1%

Shares of Autris (OTCMKTS:AUTR) shot up 257.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.01, 851,813 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,297% from the average session volume of 60,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Autris (OTCMKTS:AUTR)

Autris, through its subsidiary, NitroHeat, LLC, assembles and supplies nitrogen generators, air filtration systems, compressed air heaters, and heated hoses. Its products include NitroMax30, a nitrogen generator producing 30cfm of pure nitrogen; HeatPro200, a compressed air heater for heating compressed air or nitrogen up to a maximum of 200f; MaxDry200, a tri stage filter, membrane dryer, and heater that is used to supply clean dry air for painting and other compressed air applications, including powder coating; and heated hoses, a sub component of the HeatPro200 and MaxDry200.

