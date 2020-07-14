Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Trading Up 1.6%

Best of the Best plc (LON:BOTB) was up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,650 ($20.31) and last traded at GBX 1,600 ($19.69), approximately 3,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,575 ($19.38).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Best of the Best in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $145.35 million and a PE ratio of 42.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,203.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 623.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Best of the Best’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Best of the Best’s payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Best of the Best Company Profile (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

