Biologix Hair (OTCMKTS:BLGX) Trading Down 4%

Biologix Hair Inc (OTCMKTS:BLGX) was down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 1,900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43.

About Biologix Hair (OTCMKTS:BLGX)

Happy Town Holdings, Inc operates as a development stage pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical company. It engages in the research, development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical products and therapeutic methods for the treatment of human hair loss, including products for hair regeneration, hair loss prevention, and the treatment of alopecia aereata.

