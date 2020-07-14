Biosyent (CVE:RX) Shares Down 3.9%

Biosyent Inc. (CVE:RX)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.01 and last traded at C$5.35, approximately 2,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 16,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RX shares. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Biosyent and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Biosyent from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.86. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells various pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository designed to help healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

