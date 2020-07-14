Biotest (ETR:BIO) Trading Down 0.9%

Biotest AG (ETR:BIO) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €21.40 ($24.04) and last traded at €21.60 ($24.27), 286 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.80 ($24.49).

The firm has a market cap of $427.37 million and a PE ratio of -62.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.41.

Biotest Company Profile (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Biotest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.