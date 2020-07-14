Bob’s Repair (BOB) Market Cap Hits $409,511.58

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $409,511.58 and $13,549.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $32.15, $50.98 and $7.50.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045894 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.93 or 0.04876134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00054987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033514 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016100 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

BOB is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.68, $51.55, $13.77, $32.15, $24.43, $20.33, $18.94, $7.50, $33.94, $5.60 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

