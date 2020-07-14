C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Trading Down 19.3%

C-Bond Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:CBNT) traded down 19.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 806,932 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 882,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C-Bond Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get C-Bond Systems alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that C-Bond Systems Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT)

C-Bond Systems, Inc operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for C-Bond Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Bond Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.