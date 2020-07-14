CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Trading Up 3.1%

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) shares were up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.44, approximately 134,367 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2,056% from the average daily volume of 6,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.13.

CapitaLand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages real estate properties in Singapore, North America, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand Vietnam, and CapitaLand International segments.

