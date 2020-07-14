Chronologic Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $133,544.90 and approximately $218.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.75 or 0.01951590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00197321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00077497 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00113324 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,234,971 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,333 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

