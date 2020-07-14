City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Shares Up 1.8%

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY)’s stock price shot up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 331.81 ($4.08) and last traded at GBX 331.50 ($4.08), 843,074 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 541,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325.50 ($4.01).

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 342.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 363.33. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.28.

City of London Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

