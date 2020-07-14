Clear Leisure (LON:CLP) Trading Down 12.2%

Clear Leisure PLC (LON:CLP)’s share price was down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), approximately 5,130,289 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 10,640,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 20.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.46.

About Clear Leisure (LON:CLP)

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.