Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) shares rose 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.21, approximately 27,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 122,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

CRZBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Commerzbank AG will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 408.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.