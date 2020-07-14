CONTRACOIN Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,642.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $18.32 million and $13,642.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00011206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 100.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00813253 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000216 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,746,608 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.