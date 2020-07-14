CQS New City High Yield Fund (LON:NCYF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) were down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.90 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 47.30 ($0.58), approximately 528,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 658,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.58).

The company has a market cap of $204.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01.

About CQS New City High Yield Fund (LON:NCYF)

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

