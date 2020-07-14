Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.45 Million

Analysts expect Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) to post sales of $8.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $10.80 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $7.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $43.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.80 million to $50.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $109.40 million, with estimates ranging from $83.30 million to $174.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2,705.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRON shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cronos Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chescapmanager LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 8,873,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,063,000 after acquiring an additional 381,663 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,796,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,207,000 after purchasing an additional 97,963 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cronos Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 739,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cronos Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 653,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 180,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cronos Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 576,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 93,575 shares during the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,614,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

