Crown Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $2,608.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000633 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, YoBit and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,210.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.50 or 0.02491709 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00638009 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009980 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000571 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 25,095,307 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crown.tech

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Braziliex, C-CEX, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

