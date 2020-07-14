DAV Coin (DAV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $204,036.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. DAV Coin has a market cap of $177,995.47 and $204,036.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $51.55, $33.94 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00472153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00042560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,148.71 or 0.99328534 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001893 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,906,124 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DAV Coin Coin Trading

DAV Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $5.60, $33.94, $24.68, $13.77, $10.39, $7.50, $24.43, $51.55, $50.98, $32.15 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.