Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) SVP Sells $97,430.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) SVP Thomas Garcia sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.86, for a total value of $97,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,288.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.04. 260,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,386. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $218.18.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 750,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,617,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $90,450,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,977,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,031,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.40.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

