DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Reaches $938,962.23

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $938,962.23 and $139,421.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0583 or 0.00000634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009456 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005982 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000515 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 90.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00041435 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

