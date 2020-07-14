Desire Price Tops $0.0008 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Desire has a market capitalization of $8,494.28 and approximately $4,467.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Desire has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,195.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.24 or 0.02590720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.89 or 0.02488974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00471680 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00739765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00067775 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00650865 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.