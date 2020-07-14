Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as €13.01 ($14.62) and last traded at €12.73 ($14.30), approximately 145,268 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.71 ($14.28).

DEQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Independent Research set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($16.29) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.77 ($23.33).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.54. The firm has a market cap of $786.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

