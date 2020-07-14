Diamond Market Cap Reaches $912,325.46 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002837 BTC on major exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $912,325.46 and $4,393.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002045 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,500,657 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

