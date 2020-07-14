Dimecoin (DIME) Trading Down 10% This Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Dimecoin has a market cap of $565,381.22 and $234.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00022696 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004803 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001326 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002906 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

