Dougherty’s Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:MYDP) Shares Up 6.3%

Dougherty’s Pharmacy Inc (OTCMKTS:MYDP)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 233,299 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 455% from the average session volume of 42,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Dougherty’s Pharmacy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYDP)

Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc, an investment firm, focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing community based pharmacies in the Southwest Region of the United States. Its flagship store is Dougherty's Pharmacy, a turn-key multi-service pharmacy located in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as Ascendant Solutions, Inc and changed its name to Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc in May 2017.

