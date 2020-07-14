Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Cap Reaches $9.52 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and approximately $725,858.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045894 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.93 or 0.04876134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00054987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033514 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016100 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,130,406 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

