DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ:DXPE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 77,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,883. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.86.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $300.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, Director Timothy P. Halter acquired 10,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $122,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,953.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXP Enterprises (DXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.