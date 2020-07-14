Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Eagle Bancorp Montana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,055. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 104.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 38.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

