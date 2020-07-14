Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Shares of EPC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,294. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.27 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $5,114,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 37.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

