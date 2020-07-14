Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. It provides casino and entertainment services primarily in Nevada and Louisiana, United States. The Company’s facilities and services include casino games; hotels; entertainment and events; signature and casual restaurants; various venues; and guest services. Its casino also provides facilities for meetings and special events; catering and banquet services; and golf, ski, Reno bowling, baseball, basecamp climbing, truckee river, Reno fernley raceway, and museum services. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is based in Reno, Nevada. “

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERI. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

ERI traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $39.00. 6,135,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,369,076. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 2.80. Eldorado Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.45 million. Eldorado Resorts had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 49,092 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Resorts (ERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.