Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) Shares Up 4.2%

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELRNF)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

About Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF)

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides technology products in the medical devices and cyber fields. The company offers BrainsGate, a minimally invasive treatment for ischemic stroke; Pocared, an automated microbiology lab system for infectious diseases diagnosis; CartiHeal implants for cartilage and bone repair in weight bearing joints; Notal Vision, a remote monitoring of patients at risk of vision loss from age-related macular degeneration; cyber intelligence platform that detects and defuses threats before they become cyberattacks; Alcide, a security and management tools for hybrid data centers; and SecuredTouch a behavioral biometrics for mobile transactions.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Elron Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elron Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.