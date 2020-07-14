EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $258.00

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market cap of $245,534.91 and approximately $258.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010889 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.53 or 0.01952212 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00198617 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00077268 BTC.
- InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000952 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- VeChain (VET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00114021 BTC.
About EncryptoTel [WAVES]
Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]
