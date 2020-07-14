Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EXK has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

NYSE EXK traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.61. 5,651,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,741. The firm has a market cap of $375.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.96. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Creative Planning grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 98.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,910 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.