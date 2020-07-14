Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Trading Down 1.4%

Energy Fuels Inc (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.09, 179,753 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 312,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.53 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

