Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENVA. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Enova International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enova International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.78. 245,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,983. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Enova International has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $417.24 million, a P/E ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($1.08). Enova International had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Enova International will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

