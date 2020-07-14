EnSync (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) Stock Price Up 22.2%

EnSync Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC)’s stock price rose 22.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 126,756 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 63,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About EnSync (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC)

EnSync, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity.

