Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Trading Down 10%

Enterprise Diversified Inc (OTCMKTS:SYTE)’s share price traded down 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61, 6,376 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 125% from the average session volume of 2,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29.

Enterprise Diversified Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, an Internet service provider (ISP), provides consumer and business-grade Internet access, wholesale managed modem services for downstream ISPs, Web hosting, and various ancillary services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Corporate, Internet Operations, HVAC Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Asset Management Operations.

