Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eventbrite, Inc. offers a platform which allows users to provide online event planning services, as well as publishes, promotes and sells tickets through social networks and e-mails. Eventbrite, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of EB stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.52. 1,121,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,244. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $769.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.54.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.42). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.80% and a negative net margin of 69.71%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 61.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 273.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 264,242 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 113.2% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 83.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 44,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 139.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 212,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 123,635 shares in the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.