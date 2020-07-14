Exceed (OTCMKTS:EDSFF) Stock Price Down 60%

Shares of Exceed Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:EDSFF) dropped 60% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 1,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 68,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Exceed (OTCMKTS:EDSFF)

Exceed Company Ltd. is engaged in the design, development, and wholesale of footwear, apparel, and accessories under the brand name of Xidelong in the People's Republic of China. It provides footwear products, including running, leisure, basketball, skateboarding, canvas, tennis, and outdoor footwear products; apparel products comprising sports tops, pants, jackets, track suits, and coats; and accessories, such as bags, socks, hats, and caps.

