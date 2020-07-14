Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Shares Down 5.5%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.86, approximately 436,239 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 260,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

EXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark lowered their target price on Excellon Resources from C$1.35 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.20 target price (up from C$1.00) on shares of Excellon Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$8.88 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.0408889 earnings per share for the current year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. Its principal properties include the Platosa property covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico; and the Miguel Auza property covering an area of 14,000 hectares situated in the northern Fresnillo silver trend in Zacatecas, Mexico.

