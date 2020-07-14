EXMR FDN (EXMR) Market Cap Tops $552,048.02

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 24.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded down 43.8% against the dollar. One EXMR FDN token can now be bought for $0.0875 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $552,048.02 and approximately $13,767.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045954 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.71 or 0.04866880 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00055619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033578 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016177 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

